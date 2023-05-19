A much-loved antique store in Killarney is closing after almost 24 years, with the owners set to pursue an accommodation venture instead.
Shipahoys Vintage Bazaar will close its doors by the end of the September school holidays after owners Laura and Paul Schipper decided to retire.
Mr Schipper said while the two would miss the once seven-day-a-week business, the couple had other projects they wanted to pursue.
"It's time for an easier life with less dusting," he laughed.
"It's been a big part of our life and we've really enjoyed it, but there comes a time when we just feel it's right to get out and it's now.
"We really just want a slower pace of life. We don't want to keep going until we don't enjoy it anymore, it's time to get out.
"We're looking forward to spending more time boating, fishing, travelling the world and doing different things.
"We're going to be opening up two new accommodation places to begin with, we're re-opening the old milk bar next door which will be milk bar-themed after renovations.
"We're also doing up the railway carriage to turn it into accommodation."
Mr Schipper said the pair never expected to operate such an extensive collection of items after making the move from Melbourne.
"We wanted to get away from Melbourne, we came over the top of Tower Hill and thought this was the place for us," he said.
"We never had any idea when we started that it'd come to be this big.
"Within a few weeks I chucked in my new job when I first got here and it just exploded.
"We started out of one room in our house next door and it just grew, we ended up building the warehouse."
With thousands of items still remaining in the collectables store, the pair have launched a sale.
Ms Schipper said the antiques were being snapped up fast and residents from across the region were travelling to the store.
"We've got a lot of stuff to get rid of, but it's reducing down quickly already," she said.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
