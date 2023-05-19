Warrnambool Mermaids will welcome back a seasoned performer for their round nine clash with Altona at the Arc on Saturday, as they chase their fifth consecutive win.
Champion Mermaid Louise Brown will play her first game of the Big V season, bringing vinaluable experience to a young side.
"She is just there to do a little role until she gets a little bit of base fitness there," Mermaids coach Lee Primmer said.
"We'll just see how it all goes.
"She's just a great steadying influence around the young group."
The Mermaids sit third on the ladder and Altona eighth however Primmer said his side would not be underestimating its opponent.
"It's always danger games when teams are just outside of the top four and trying to get in there," he said.
"We're sort of in there with a little bit of breathing space at the minute but we're pretty cautious of what's going to happen this weekend."
Primmer is happy with where the roster is at after nine rounds and said it was starting to overcome its injury concerns.
Young talents Tyleah Barr and Paiyton Noonan are still sidelined for the Mermaids, with Barr not far off a return.
"Tyleah Barr she trained last night but she's not quite 100 per cent yet, she's about 90," Primmer said.
"So she'll train twice next week and probably come back and play against Western Port.
"Paiyton Noonan might be three weeks from getting her moon boot off and then we can see where she goes from there."
The Mermaids have a challenging period ahead, with games against second-placed Western Port and first-placed Bellarine in rounds 10 and 11.
Meanwhile, the third-placed Warrnambool Seahawks face 10th-placed Collingwood at the Arc on Saturday following the Mermaids' game.
The Seahawks are aiming for their fourth win in a row after the Alex Gynes-coached side clinched a pair of valuable road victories against Southern Peninsula and Chelsea last round.
Star American import Jamal Pollydore was at his high-scoring best in both those games, dropping 31 points against Southern Peninsula and 42 points against Chelsea.
The Mermaids tip-off at 5.30pm on Saturday while the Seahawks get under way at 7.30pm.
