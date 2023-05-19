WARRNAMBOOL trainer Aaron Purcell looks likely to scratch his consistent galloper Dashing from a $150,000 race at Flemington on Saturday after the three-year-old drew a wide barrier in a 2000- metre contest.
The group 1-winning trainer said Dashing might have his next start in a 1600-metre race at Sandown on May 27.
"I would say we'll scratch from Flemington and save him for Sandown next week," Purcell told The Standard.
"Dashing has drawn out in the car park and has a big weight. Even with the apprentice claim for (jockey) Laura Laffterty, it's going to be tough to win from out there.
"Dashing is racing in great heart. He's won two of his last six and collected a cheque on each other occasion.
"He's got a bit of ability and I reckon there's a nice race in him.
"The aim has been to take him through his grades and we'll stick to that option."
Dashing has won more than $290,000 in stakemoney from his 14 starts.
World Action, a stablemate of Dashing, jumps in class from a maiden win at Warrnambool to a $150,000 restricted race at Flemington.
Linda Meech, who had the winning ride at Warrnambool, retains the mount on Saturday.
"It looks like we'll go to Flemington on Saturday with World Action," Purcell said.
"She's an emergency in an easier race at Sandown on Sunday but may not get a run.
"We'll wait until the scratching deadline of 7.30am on Saturday before we make a final decision but at this stage it looks like we'll be going to the tougher race at Flemington."
Handy Warrnambool galloper Bold Bourbon will be chasing his fourth consecutive victory at Flemington. T
he Lindsey Smith-trained galloper faces a jump in class to a $130,000 race after wins at Terang, Warrnambool and Casterton.
Talented jockey Dean Yendall keeps the ride in the 1800-metre race.
