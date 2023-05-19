The Standard
Trainer Aaron Purcell considers scratching Dashing from Flemington race

By Tim Auld
Updated May 19 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:04pm
Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell at the May Racing Carnival. Picture by Sean McKenna
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Aaron Purcell looks likely to scratch his consistent galloper Dashing from a $150,000 race at Flemington on Saturday after the three-year-old drew a wide barrier in a 2000- metre contest.

