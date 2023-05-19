EMERGING netballer Meg Carlin knows to receive more opportunities at higher levels she needs to be adaptable on court.
The Warrnambool recruit is juggling VCE - she hopes to study nursing next year - with club netball at the Blues and Victorian Netball League training with Geelong Cougars.
From Sunday she will add another training schedule as she prepares for her Netball Victoria association championships open-grade debut with the Hampden league on June 18.
Warrnambool is using Carlin, 17, in a variety of roles which she believes will help her earn game time at the Cougars and make an impact for the Bottle Greens.
"I have a bit of movement which I quite like. I love not being stuck in one position," she said. "I think goal shooter and goal attack are my main ones and I've had a run in centre and wing attack too."
Playing alongside experienced Blue Amy Wormald, who has spent time in defence and attack this season, has enabled Carlin to add to her own repertoire.
"I look up to her so much and I think so many people do," she said.
"She's the best goal attack in the league so when you play goal attack (instead of her) you have to step up which is a bit scary at times.
"Amy and I love a screen and we both try and bring that with anyone we work with and (co-coaches) Laura (Peake) and Rae (Poumako) have both wanted us to try that out."
Carlin, who has ties to Warrnambool basketball too, is relishing a change of scenery.
"I am having so much fun. I love the girls. We are still a very new team and I think we need to learn so much but I am loving the move," she said.
"I know a lot of the girls from basketball which helped me make the move but it wasn't an easy decision (to leave Koroit), that's for sure. I loved Koroit, they treated me so well, I just thought that for the future it was best for me to move."
Carlin's form encouraged Hampden league selectors to pick her for the association championships.
She has played for the Bottle Greens at junior level but will make her senior debut at the Melbourne-based tournament next month.
"I am very excited. I think getting coaching from Will (Jamison) is going to be so good and with the help of Kate Lindsey," she said.
Warrnambool plays Hamilton at Pedrina Park on Saturday.
