The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool recruit Meg Carlin honoured to represent Hampden at Netball Victoria association championships

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 19 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Meg Carlin, in action against her former side Koroit in round five, is settling in at her new club. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Warrnambool's Meg Carlin, in action against her former side Koroit in round five, is settling in at her new club. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

EMERGING netballer Meg Carlin knows to receive more opportunities at higher levels she needs to be adaptable on court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.