Kane Johnstone recalls playing in just two senior wins for Terang Mortlake prior to this season after debuting five years ago.
Two shoulder reconstructions and the COVID-19 pandemic limited him to just 12 senior appearances in that time, 10 of which came in the Bloods' three-win campaign of 2021.
Now the fit-again winger is a regular in a Bloods' side that sits equal top of the Hampden league ladder after five rounds, with a chance to claim outright first should it defeat South Warrnambool on Saturday.
Johnstone admitted the club's winning streak was an unfamiliar feeling but one he was enjoying.
"Having not played much at all and then coming in and winning five in a row, it's a bit weird in a way to sort of have a quick turnaround like we did," he said.
"I think two years ago we were (almost) wooden spooners, we've had a quick turnaround and now we're undefeated, so it's a bit weird but it's good."
The Bloods recruited heavily ahead of the season, with the likes of Rhys Buck, Alex Moloney and Lewis Taylor (yet to play) all signing on.
While the new talent has made a difference, Johnstone credits the Bloods' current culture as a catalyst for the side's start to the season.
"The culture at the minute is just unbelievable," he said.
"All players are pretty much best mates which is good. There wouldn't be one player on the team that doesn't come in and hang around and have a good social side.
"We're all really good mates which is probably what's the best thing about it.
"If we do stuff up we know we're not going to be carrying it into the next week or anything like that.
"Just the camaraderie between all players is probably the best I've seen it in a long time."
Johnstone has played in all five games after injury kept him on the sidelines for all of 2022.
He praised captain Joe Arundell and Lachlan Wareham, both who missed significant chunks of football last year, for helping him regain his confidence.
"I'm reasonably happy with how I'm going so hopefully I can keep up alright form and not let any of my teammates down."
The undefeated Roosters, who many view as the early premiership front-runner, will provide the Bloods with their biggest test yet on Saturday.
Johnstone, who said quick ball movement had been a focus for his side this year, is relatively sure of what to expect from his opponents.
"They move the footy really well around the ground," he said. "The weather's looking a bit wet so hopefully that suits us a little bit better.
"They're a very skilful team and if we can just chop off their little short quick kicks and switches, hopefully gives us a better chance of beating them."
The Roosters will be boosted by the returns of ruck Ollie Bridgewater, former Hawthorn and Adelaide Crow Ricky Henderson and star forward Will White.
The trio comes in for Ollie Smith, Sam Lenehan and Brayden Beks.
