INVESTING in its junior ranks is important to Hockey South West as it tries to entice and retain players.
The association will send two under 13 teams - one boys and one girls - to the Hockey Victoria country championships at Essendon this weekend.
Under 13 boys co-coach Anthony Leddin, whose son William is playing, said the age group was one of the association's most popular.
"It's rising from the ashes, hockey. We've had a couple of years since COVID where we've really struggled from a numbers' point of view and now with the amount of interest that's in the juniors I can see a real positive future for hockey in the area," he said.
"They are kids who probably play a number of different sports and we're trying to encourage them to stick with hockey for their lifetime of playing sports.
"It is incredibly important we give them those opportunities early. Having the Australian Hockey5's team in Warrnambool a couple of weeks ago really shows them what can be achieved."
Hockey South West, consisting of players from Warrnambool, Corangamite and Portland, will relish the chance to represent their region across four games.
"It will be a really good experience going down to Melbourne and hopefully it encourages them to continue on playing hockey," he said.
"We're going down to learn some good skills about how to play hockey and if we pick up some wins here and there, that would be fantastic."
Under 13 boys: Hunter Knoop, Quinn Clark, Harrison Grundy, Noah Boyd, Thomas Logan, Hamish O'Kane, Johann Ilses, Lawson Clark, Perry Watson, Dietrich Ilses, Theo Uren, Tobias Ilses, William Leddin, Julien Dillon, Isaac Parsons, Riley Knoop.
Under 13 girls: Pippa Van Zelst, Taylor Jansen, Akeisha Bishop, Maisie Cunningham, Jessica Mahoney, Reese Jansen, Harmoney Bishop, Sara Dillon, Juliette Pinkerton, Elsie Bird, Bethany Moran, Emma Gould, Stephanie Gould.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.