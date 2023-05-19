The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Hockey South West sends two under 13 teams to Hockey Victoria country championships

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Knoop is in the Hockey South West under 13 boys' team. File picture
Hunter Knoop is in the Hockey South West under 13 boys' team. File picture

INVESTING in its junior ranks is important to Hockey South West as it tries to entice and retain players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.