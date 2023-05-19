Magistrate warns woman: 'You're on a razor's edge'

A Cobden woman has narrowly avoided being remanded in custody after allegedly being in the company of a wanted man committing offences.
Kayla Ripohau, 30, of Mitchell Street, successfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday until a mention hearing on July 17.
Her three new charges are twice being involved in petrol drive-offs and breaching bail.
The court heard Ms Ripohau's mother is in hospital and Ms Ripohau has other responsibilities.
A lawyer told the court Ms Ripohau had assisted police with enquiries, including the recovery of a stolen car and the arrest of a wanted man, who police claim is a significant risk to the community.
Ms Ripohau is also serving a community based order which was imposed on appeal in the county court.
That order involves 50 hours of community work and she has 14 hours to complete.
But, Ms Ripohau has failed to attend some drug treatment appointments and there is discussion within the Office Of Corrections about whether she will be prosecuted for breaching the order due to the new charges.
Even if breached, that would not be heard until after her new charges are resolved.
Ms Ripohau has an extensive prior criminal history, in recent times mostly involving drugs and offences against people.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge found there were exceptional circumstances which allowed Ms Ripohau to be granted bail.
However, he said that Ms Ripohau had chosen to be in the company of a known criminal who twice stole petrol on one day.
"You are playing with fire. If you breach bail you will be held in custody," he told her.
"You are in a precarious situation. You're on a razor's edge," he said.
