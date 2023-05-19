HARRY Turnham needed a new football home when he moved to the Western District.
He was directed to Panmure and, now in his second Warrnambool and District league season, feels at home at the Bulldogs.
Turnham, 23, has shrugged off injury woes - including a broken leg in 2017 - to rediscover his best form and is playing a vital role for the Chris Bant-coached side as it strives to win the premiership in 2023.
Feeling connected to the club has helped the Gisborne-raised footballer's cause.
"I moved to Terang and got a job and one of the ladies I worked with was involved at Panmure and I started training there and fell in love with the club and the culture, all the boys and haven't looked back," Turnham said.
"It is good I have a home here at Panmure."
Turnham played a mixture of seniors and reserves in his first season at Panmure and was determined to become a best-22 player.
"I was looking to cement my spot and I'm happy I am starting to play a bit of consistent footy," he said.
"I'd like to think I am a bit diverse and I can go and do a job but I have been playing high half-forward mostly."
Turnham, who spent time in Geelong before moving to the Western District, has found a new career path since too.
He has has started work on a dairy farm at Naringal which milks 600 cows.
"I grew up on a beef farm," Turnham said.
"It's good to be in dairy - it's good to see both sides of the industry. It has really opened my eyes."
Third-placed Panmure plays second-placed Kolora-Noorat at Noorat on Saturday. Turnham is excited for the challenge against one of the Bulldogs' closest rivals and is eager to see some of his teammates rise to the challenge.
"I think a few of our new guys like Zac Ledin, Wil Fleming and Harry Searle have all played really well for us and played really important roles," he said.
"Brad Gedye has had a really good start to the year as well. Now that he's vice captain, he's got a bit more (responsibility) on his shoulders and he's really come out and shown what he can do.
"He's probably turned into one of our number one mids."
