Everyone deserves to have a roof over their head, a Warrnambool business owner with decades of experience in the building industry says.
Bill Welsh spoke at a cost of living forum in Warrnambool on Thursday, organised by Wannon MP Dan Tehan. He said housing in the region was "a really high priority".
"We're quite a wealthy country and I think we need to look after the people that are more disadvantaged than others," Mr Welsh said.
"We've got plenty of taxes coming in and plenty of income but they (the government) are not spending it on things they should be."
He said the federal government should fast-track getting a roof over people's heads.
"When they had the COVID (pandemic) they fast-tracked these quarantine centres," Mr Welsh said.
"They can do it when they really need to - the planning needs to be thrown out the window."
He said the government should shift its spending from nuclear-powered submarines and a new AFL stadium in Tasmania to housing.
"Should we not be spending our billions on putting roofs over people's heads before we do anything else? There's a lot of bureaucracy involved in this stuff and that's what really get me going," Mr Welsh said.
He said temporary housing in caravans or transportable buildings could be erected near the beach for a month of the year.
Mr Welsh said it was about getting back to basics.
"It's not just a Warrnambool issue, it's a problem all around Australia," he said.
"It would be good if Warrnambool residents could cut the red tape.
"We've got plenty of land, we've got plenty of beautiful places around here we can build on and we've got people who want to work."
Mr Tehan said it was a necessity for all Australians to have a home, whether they were the younger generation or elderly.
"I think all levels of government need to be working together to make that a reality," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
