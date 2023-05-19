The Standard
Cost of living forum held in Warrnambool

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 19 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:00pm
Warrnambool business owner, Bill Welsh, says housing is a "really high priority" amid the cost of living crisis. He spoke at a cost of living forum organised by Wannon MP Dan Tehan and included cost of living parliamentary committee chair Senator Jane Hume. Picture by Anthony Brady
Everyone deserves to have a roof over their head, a Warrnambool business owner with decades of experience in the building industry says.

