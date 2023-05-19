Kobi Chatfield is "proud" to see his iconic artwork emblazoned on Russells Creek's first Indigenous netball dress.
Chatfield, 14, designed the club's Indigenous football guernsey which has been worn regularly since last year.
Such was the popularity of the design it was recently voted as the winner of AFL Victoria's best local football jumper competition.
On Saturday he will see the same artwork worn by Russells Creek's netballers for Indigenous round against Nirranda.
"I think it was a good idea that it wasn't just the footy, obviously netball and footy together, it just looks better for the club," he said.
"So I'm really proud of it.
"It's not just the footy that gets recognised for it, it's netballers as well because they're just as important."
Chatfield, who is an Indigenous Australian and captains Russells Creek's under 15 football side, was surprised to see his artwork "look this good on the netball dress".
"I just thought it was going to be the bib but I didn't know it was going to be a full dress," he said.
"Either way it still looks good and with the bib on it it looks good. That's all that matters."
Chatfield explained to The Standard last year the message behind his design.
"Everyone coming together to play and watch a game of football and netball," he said.
Russells Creek joint chairperson Tania Barker was thrilled to see the netballers afforded their own Indigenous uniform.
"It's awesome, it's really exciting," she said.
"The boys had the jumpers last year so we decided this year we would look at the netball side of things.
"It was really, really successful last year the Indigenous round so this year they've got a smoking ceremony at a quarter past 12 and the girls will be included in that as well.
"It's just really nice to be inclusive because we've got some indigenous players here this year, not that that matters, it's just really nice for them to be acknowledged and recognised as well."
Barker said the club would wear the dress outside of Indigenous round, likely as a clash uniform.
"Probably when we play clubs like Panmure when our jumpers clash and maybe someone like Allansford," she said.
Meanwhile, the Creekers' A grade side will be up against it when it host the Blues on Saturday.
The Blues are undefeated so far this season while the Creekers sit eighth with a 2-4 record.
Kolora-Noorat's clash with Panmure looms as the fixture of the round, with both teams on track for finals after the opening six rounds.
Both sides have an identical record of four wins, one loss and one draw.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
