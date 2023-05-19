Leske's Jewellers will close the doors to its Port Fairy store at the end of June to relocate interstate.
Owners Sandra and Trevor Greenberger will open a new store in Queensland's Peregian Beach, south of Noosa on the Sunshine Coast.
The couple were long-term Port Fairy residents before moving to Queensland almost two years ago for lifestyle reasons.
Ms Greenberger said they were sad to close the Port Fairy store but it had become increasingly difficult to operate it from afar. "Moving the business is the next logical step for us," she said.
"It's a big responsibility expecting other people to manage your store when you're not there and it's become really, really hard to do that. My staff have been amazing and they've done a great job but we've moved to Queensland and we've got a life up there now."
They will increase its online presence and Ms Greenberger will return to Melbourne, Port Fairy and Mount Gambier to service existing clients and host pop-up consultations.
The couple bought Leske's in 2012 and have built it up to attract a national customer base, including AFL footballers Geelong's Gary Rohan and Essendon's Dyson Heppell.
"The jewellery industry is very much male dominated and my ethos is always to make or buy things I love and that's boded really well for me over the 11 years," she said.
"I like to make quality pieces and since COVID we design and make everything ourselves and source gemstones from all over the world. That's what I love the most is being a diamond and gem hunter."
She said they would maintain existing sponsorships in the seaside town including schools, kindergarten and community groups. "Port Fairy's always going to be my home," she said.
"My kids are here and we have an Airbnb here that we're keeping because I don't want to lose that connection and that's where I'll be consulting out of."
"We're doing this with a mix of sadness and excitement, but we feel this is the start of a new chapter for us and for our business and not the end of the book," Mr Greenberger added.
