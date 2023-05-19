The Standard
Leske's Jewellers to close Port Fairy store to open interstate

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 19 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 4:20pm
Trevor and Sandra Greenberger are closing the doors to Leske's Jewellers Port Fairy to open a new store in Queensland. Picture by Anthony Brady
Leske's Jewellers will close the doors to its Port Fairy store at the end of June to relocate interstate.

