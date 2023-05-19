A RARE rest is expected to give Timboon Demons co-coach Marcus Hickey a boost in their bottom-of-the-table clash with Old Collegians on Saturday.
Hickey, 32, played 241 consecutive games - 20 for Hampden league side Cobden in 2013 and the remainder with Demons in the Warrnambool and District competition - before missing last weekend with general soreness.
The ruck-forward will return, alongside fellow goal-kicker Ben Harding, for the Demons' away trip to Davidson Oval.
Both sides are searching for their first win of the season after six straight losses to start the 2023 campaign.
"I think I was at 241 senior games in a row," Hickey said of his streak.
"It was a strange feeling (to miss) actually but I am glad I did - it was more about the opportunity coming up this week against Old Collegians."
The bottom-placed Demons have focused on defence and have been pleased with their pressure.
They've conceded 568 points at an average of 94.
It is better than Old Collegians (850 points against), South Rovers (615) and Dennington (595).
"We feel like our defensive structure has been really sound this year," Hickey said.
"But the last three weeks at training we've had a focus on being a bit more attacking and we feel like on the weekend if we can get the ball in our half, our defensive pressure is good enough to try and play the game in our (front) half as much as possible."
Hickey and Harding - two key position players - will give the Demons more avenues to goal against the Warriors.
"My days in the ruck after numbered so I am looking to spend a bit more time forward," Hickey said.
Harding, who joined the club this season, has missed the past two games with a wrist injury.
"He's been a presence. We missed him last week against Merrivale," Hickey said.
"I felt we were able to transition out of the back half OK but we fell down at half-forward without a big target there."
The veteran, who wanted to pass on the Demons' condolences after the recent passing of special club people, is pleased with their youth - highlighting Mitch Wallace and Henry Stansfield - for their contributions.
"Mitch has played through the midfield and as an 18-year-old to step up against some of the big-bodied midfielders has been fantastic," Hickey said.
"Henry has been across half-back and through the midfield as well so we have the next generation of midfielders building up."
