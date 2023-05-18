The rising cost of living is believed to be a factor behind a growing number of vehicles being driven with false registration plates.
Camperdown BP service station owner/manager Ricky Frost said he had noticed a surge in drivers using false plates.
He said the drivers of those vehicles were also far more likely to be involved in filling up with fuel and driving off without paying.
The station's last drive-off was a driver avoiding a $50 bill on Thursday.
Mr Frost said he and other service station operators were considering installing pre-paid bowsers in future, similar to systems in the United States that removed the opportunity for drivers to fill up and simply drive off.
"It's definitely an option and something I have thought about," the 60-year-old business operator said.
The Camperdown BP service station has a comprehensive security camera system and earlier this week Mr Frost was able to provide Colac police detectives an image of a stolen car being filled up with petrol valued at $30 early Monday morning.
He said checks on the VicRoads website could indicate if a vehicle was carrying false registration plates.
"The first thing we do is check the VicRoads website to see if a vehicle is registered," Mr Frost said.
"The rising cost of living is certainly having an impact."
The Camperdown BP is the only 24-hour petrol station between Colac and Warrnambool and also services a significant area to its north and south.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Oliver Price said service stations were generally fitted with comprehensive CCTV systems.
He said images of offending vehicles involved in petrol drive-offs were usually sent to police as part of crime reports from service station operators.
"These things do go in cycles. Petrol drive-offs are a constant source of police reports and we always make follow-up inquiries," Sergeant Price said.
"Theft is a serious crime."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.