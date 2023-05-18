The Standard
Camperdown service station manager claims rise in drivers breaking the law

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 9:39am
An image of a stolen car filling up at the Camperdown BP service station was provided to Colac police earlier this week.
The rising cost of living is believed to be a factor behind a growing number of vehicles being driven with false registration plates.

