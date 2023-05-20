Hampden league live coverage: Round six

WELCOME to The Standard's live blog covering Hampden league round six action.
The match of the round is between undefeated sides Terang Mortlake and South Warrnambool at Terang Recreation Reserve.
Another top-five battle will take place down the highway at Leura Oval with Camperdown to face Koroit.
Hamilton hosts Warrnambool, Cobden meets Portland and North Warrnambool Eagles play Port Fairy in the other fixtures.
You can keep up to date with scores via our blog here:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
