A wanted man has been charged with driving at a Warrnambool police officer and sideswiping a police car.
Levi Clarke, 23, of Framlingham appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was remanded in custody until June 13.
Lawyer Lucy Tribe said her client had a number of custody management issues, including he was an Aboriginal man, had a mental illness requiring medication and that he was withdrawing from drug use.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge ordered a health assessment be conducted.
Mr Clarke has now been charged with 27 offences.
They include five counts of breaching bail, three counts of unlicensed driving, two counts each of theft, theft of a vehicle, driving a vehicle with no registration plates, driving in a dangerous manner, breaching court orders and unlawful assault and single counts of trespassing, recklessly exposing an emergency worker to risk (police), reckless driving causing damage to a police vehicle, losing traction while driving a vehicle, failing to obey a red light, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and making threats to kill.
Mr Clarke was the subject of an intense month-long Warrnambool police manhunt involving a range of police resources.
He was arrested by Warrnambool police detectives and uniform officers on Wednesday, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
It's alleged that mid last week Mr Clarke was spotted in Colac heading west and then soon after in Cobden.
The police air wing was called in to assist in a search.
It's believed the man was later cornered by police officers in Warrnambool's Silverton Park this week where a minor collision occurred involving a police vehicle and that vehicle was allegedly driven by Mr Clarke.
A 30-year-old Cobden woman was also arrested and charged with dishonesty offending.
It will be alleged the woman and Mr Clarke were committing offences together.
She will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.