Framlingham man, 23, charged with crashing into Warrnambool police vehicle

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 19 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 7:27am
A Warrnambool police divisional van previously damaged. This is a file image.
A wanted man has been charged with driving at a Warrnambool police officer and sideswiping a police car.

