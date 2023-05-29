The Southern Grampians Shire has defended its decision to construct an electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Hamilton, despite opposition from the city's RSL club.
The equipment was built metres away from a veterans' war monument in Beersheba Memorial Park, drawing the ire of the RSL which called it "disrespectful".
Hamilton RSL president Danny Bland said the station's site made "no sense" and should have been built along Lonsdale Street.
The shire's director of infrastructure and sustainability Marg Scanlon said the location was selected due to being on a well-frequented tourist route.
"There is a high volume of passing traffic and the location will allow good visibility and ease of access to the charging station," she said.
"This will be the first of many charging stations to be installed in Hamilton and surrounding townships."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Scanlon said the council had been in contact with Hamilton RSL this week to hear its concerns and had assured them that Anzac services at the location would not be impacted.
"Council understands Hamilton RSL are open to discuss the option to install additional interpretive signage on the site to promote the importance of the monuments within close proximity of the charger," she said.
"Council welcomes the opportunity to discuss this further with the Hamilton RSL committee."
This comes after Mr Bland alleged the RSL had not been contacted prior to construction. He said he woke on Monday morning and heard the charging stations were already in place.
"I was checking the newspaper in bed on my laptop and next thing I know my phone starts ringing and I've got calls coming in left, right and centre," he said.
Mr Bland, a member of the navy for 22 years, said the park was an important place to remember veterans who had passed.
"We still have several national servicemen in Hamilton itself, most of them are now in their 80s," he said.
"So for them to be able to have a moment with mates who have fallen, mates who are still here, that gives them a focal point to go to."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.