The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The Southern Grampians Shire to continue with charging station plans, despite opposition from Hamilton RSL

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 29 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The build was called "disrespectful" by the RSL due to its proximity to a veteran's war monument. Supplied pictures
The build was called "disrespectful" by the RSL due to its proximity to a veteran's war monument. Supplied pictures

The Southern Grampians Shire has defended its decision to construct an electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Hamilton, despite opposition from the city's RSL club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.