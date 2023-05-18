Cobden will welcome several key players back to its side for Saturday's important clash with Portland, including a 200-centimetre-plus tall fresh from state league duties.
A bye for Geelong's VFL side means ruck Mark Marriott will play his first game for the Bombers since round three after featuring for the Cats the past three rounds.
Bombers coach Dan Casey stressed the importance of Marriott's inclusion as the Bombers aim to arrest a three-match losing streak.
He said Marriott would provide experience and a much needed key target around the ground, as well as his obvious ruck skills.
Defender Zac Green and wing-man Liam Loubey will also return from injury for the Bombers, who Casey said had both been missed. Recruit Dan Watson will make his senior return for the Bombers after impressing in the reserves on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Koroit will be without premiership player Jayden Whitehead for some time after he broke a bone in his foot against Warrnambool.
Whitehead sustained the injury early in the match and finished with two vital majors as the Saints defeated the Blues by four points in a thriller.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren said the swingman would likely miss "three or four weeks".
"He (Whitehead) has played a couple of really good games as a defender and he's played a couple of good games as a forward," McLaren told The Standard.
"He (whitehead) is quite a versatile player, he played really well on the weekend, so certainly is someone that we'll miss."
The Saints will lose Connor Byrne (Greater Western Victoria Rebels) and Finn O'Sullivan (Oakleigh Chargers) to Coates Talent League commitments however will be boosted by the return of gun midfielder James Gow.
"He's huge for us," McLaren said of Gow.
"He missed last week but played the previous two games and was outstanding. We're a much better team when he plays."
Gow is expected to be a more permanent fixture in the side according to McLaren.
"James' circumstances have changed," he said.
"He was going to be in Darwin for a fair chunk of the year and wasn't going to be home until real late in the year but he's actually moved back to the area earlier, so we'll pretty much get him on a full-time basis now which is great."
South Warrnambool have named Carlton VFL forward Will White for the Roosters' blockbuster clash with Terang Mortlake while also naming Ollie Bridgewater and former AFL midfielder Ricky Henderson to make their returns.
Judah Greene and Luke Kenna will return for North Warrnambool Eagles when they take on Port Fairy while Eagle Harry Keast will miss through Rebels' duties.
Cobden v Portland
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors
B: W.Benallack, N.Mounsey, Z.Green
HB: J.Hutt, S.Thow, C.Koroneos
C: C.Darcy, L.Hickey, A.Rosolin
HF: J.Fowler, G.Rooke, J.Williamson
F: M.Angus, P.Pekin, H.Robertson
R: M.Marriott, P.Smith, B.Mahoney
Int: L.Smith, J.Hammond, D.Watson, J.Anderson
Emg: J.Worboys, L.Cahill
Portland Tigers Seniors
B: J.Wilson, K.Edwards, H.Kerr
HB: D.Bell, J.Edwards, D.Campbell
C: B.Schwarz, K.Richardson, T.Jennings
HF: P.Procter, J.Dunlop, M.Curtis
F: D.Denboer, W.Hunter
R: T.Oakley, D.Falcone, C.Peters
Int: H.Reynolds, L.Goldby, S.Peck, L.leonard
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors v Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
B: L.Wines, J.Greene, R.Scoble
HB: T.Batten, J.Johnstone, B.Jenkinson
C: D.Bermingham, H.Keast, J.Lewis
HF: A.Wines, J.Grundy, F.Jones
F: N.Vardy, J.Burke
R: J.Bermingham, A.Noske, M.Wines
Int: Z.Timms, L.Kenna, C.Grundy, F.Timms, J.O'Brien
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
B: S.Lee, S.Lucardie, R.Riordan
HB: A.Mcmeel, M.Sully, G.Swarbrick
C: K.Mercovich, J.hopper, T.Opperman
HF: O.Myers, T.Macilwain, D.Gunning
F: O.Pollock, R.Mohan, J.Rowan
R: J.Bartlett, L.Gunning, J.Forrest
Int: W.Goudie, S.Robinson, M.Ryan
Hamilton v Warrnambool
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
B: C.Pither, J.Hickey, O.Linke
HB: N.Herrmann, L.Barnes
C: Z.Burgess, R.Gill, R.Sigley
HF: L.Uebergang, L.Urquhart, D.Russell
F: T.Morris, H.Waldron
R: C.Whyte, B.Hicks, D.White
Int: J.Pike, J.Lehmann, B.Baker, M.McMeel
Warrnambool Blues Seniors
B: J.Chittick, J.Foott, E.Boyd
HB: N.Hooker, O.Opperman, S.Cowling
C: D.Graham, W.Lord, R.Warfe
HF: J.Turland, J.Wells, D.Weymouth
F: J.Bell, C.Hoffmann, H.Ryan
R: D.Mccorkell, M.Bidmade, R.Jansen van beek
Int: L.Bidmade, L.Cody, R.Mast, J.Turland
Emg: T.Okeeffe, A.Sztynda, J.Dowd
Terang Mortlake v South Warrnambool
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
B: H.Roberts, G.Bourke, A.Moloney
HB: D.Jones, J.Arundell, I.Kenna
C: R.Buck, J.Hay, K.Johnstone
HF: D.Kenna, L.McConnell, L.Wareham
F: W.Kain, B.Reid, X.Vickers
R: D.Hobbs, H.Porter, R.Hutchins
Int: M.Baxter, S.Mclean, M.Arundell, S.Crawley
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
B: X.Farley, I.Thomas, S.Thompson
HB: T.Williamson, X.Mitchem, P.Anderson
C: M.McCluggage, J.Henderson, D.Nicholson
HF: A.Stevens, B.Osborne, S.Kelly
F: N.Thompson, R.Henderson, J.Dye
R: J.Saunders, O.Bridgewater, M.Irving
Int: R.Thomas, W.White, B.Rantall, J.Folkes
Camperdown v Koroit
Camperdown Seniors
B: A.McBean, B.Richardson
HB: R.Arnold, L.O'Neil, B.Draffin
C: H.Sumner, C.Lucas, J.Dundon
HF: H.Sinnott, D.Absalom, J.O'Neil
F: C.Spence, J.Place, S.Gordon
R: W.Rowbottom, Z.Sinnott, T.Kent
Int: S.Morgan, J.Lafferty, M.Sinnott, N.Jones, J.Baird
Koroit Saints Seniors
B: T.Mckenry, D.McCutcheon, T.Baulch
HB: T.Hines, T.Couch, W.Petersen
C: J.Lloyd, J.Gow, C.Nagorcka
HF: J.McCosh, J.Block, P.O'Sullivan
F: J.Neave, D.Mooney, F.Robb
R: M.Petersen, L.Hoy
Int: J.Mcinerney, H.Noonan, N.Rentsch, M.Bradley, C.O'Donnell
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
