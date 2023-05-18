CIARON Maher's juggernaut continues to grow with Victoria's leading horse trainer expanding his New South Wales operation in the wake of increased prize-money levels in New South Wales compared to decreases in his home state.
The Winslow export, who trains in partnership with David Eustace has entered into a long-term lease arrangement with Racing New South Wales to take over a state-of-the-art training facility at Bong Bong in the Southern Highlands.
The 97.5 hectare property boasts 40 paddocks, four designed barns containing 61 boxes and was formerly owned by Paul Fudge's Waratah Thoroughbreds.
Maher said the property ticks a lot of boxes for his training operation.
"It's a magnificent property," Maher told The Standard.
"We've been looking for a suitable property in New South Wales to complement our Victoria training operation for a couple of years.
"I had been to the property on numerous occasions over the years and had always admired the hard work and passion that Paul and Anna Fudge had put into it.
"It's state-of-the-art with turf and sand training tracks, a swimming pool, a hyperbaric chamber, treadmills and an ocean walker.
"I'm sure the property will really benefit our young horses, in particular our two-year-olds.
"The prize-money levels for New South Wales racing are very good which are very beneficial for our owners."
Maher, who trained a record seventh Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase winner earlier this month said the Bong Bong property is just over an hour away from his Sydney stables at Warwick Farm.
