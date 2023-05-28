Mystery surrounds an antique bowl donated to a museum in Port Campbell which experts believe may have shipwreck links.
Heytesbury District Historical Society's Gavin Deppeler has been left scratching his head after the puzzling ceramic was delivered in a box full of books.
"In a lot of cases, a lot of things get passed to the historical society because they've been in a box in a cupboard for decades," he said.
"We have a lot of theories about this bowl, but given the roughness to it, we believe it could've been underwater - it could've come off a shipwreck like the Schomberg."
Mr Deppeler said little about the bowl made sense, appearing to display a mixture of techniques and markings.
"It looks like the person who made it has just gotten a brush and gone 'gazonk'," he said.
"We were wondering, what's going on? What is it? On closer inspection it has humanoid, anthropomorphic figures on it which resemble a western interpretation of Chinese ladies.
"We also had a look and noticed it was broken with a 20th century mend. Whoever fixed it used glue and previous to that they riveted things.
"So we believe it to be dated mid to late 19th century. Another reason why believe that is because it's not made from porcelain, it's earthenware.
"While the blue and white pattern started a long time ago in China, this bowl is not Chinese - given the mistakes, it would have never been exported.
"The earliest European copies of blue and white were done in Holland, they put a tin glaze over the top and painted the designs on the outside before firing it. Those weren't very successful because they'd tend to chip.
"Sometime in the 1700s, the English found out how the Chinese would make a pot out of clay by par-firing it and then painting it with Cobalt blue.
"They'd then dip the bowl in a glaze where the Cobalt would turn blue and the glaze turned into a sheet which looked like glass.
"That process was called 'underglaze blue', which this bowl is. So it must've been made in England."
He said part of the mystery could lie in practicability.
"At the time of the Industrial Revolution, earthenware was chosen over porcelain because it was cheaper, and instead of painting it - which was labour intensive - they realised they could do a transfer instead," Mr Deppeler said.
"So we believe this bowl was a transfer gone wrong. Somebody's gone, 'We'll just put a bit of blue on it and fire it, sell it as a second.
"It's come out to Australia either as a family possession, or a fitting on a ship. Either way, it's likely spent a few hundred years under water."
