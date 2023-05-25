The Standard
Heytesbury DIstrict Historical Society members mystified by mismatched antique bowl

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 26 2023 - 9:29am, first published 9:25am
Heytesbury District Historical Society's Gavin Deppeler is puzzled by this antique bowl, but he has his theories as to how it landed in the museum. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Mystery surrounds an antique bowl donated to a museum in Port Campbell which experts believe may have shipwreck links.

Local News

