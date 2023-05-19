The Standard
Tackle Shack: 'Do the miles to get the smiles' as offshore fishing in south-west Victoria proves successful

By Tim Vincent
May 19 2023 - 10:00am
Tim Vincent shows off his redfin he caught recently. Pictures supplied
A weekend of calm seas and light winds greeted anglers waiting for this weather window which allowed them to head offshore. Even some game ones headed out on Mother's Day to fish.

