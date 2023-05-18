WDFNL round seven teams: Experience returns for Power in blockbuster clash

Kolora-Noorat has significantly bolstered its line-up as it gears up for one of the most exciting games of the Warrnambool and District league season on Saturday afternoon against Panmure.
The Power, coming off a rampaging 171-point win against Old Collegians, have brought back some of their most seasoned and proven performers with forward Lucas Boyd, Ben Moloney, skipper Joel Moloney, Stephen O'Connor, Tom McKenzie and Justin Wallace all back.
Coach Nick Bourke told The Standard he was still weighing up who would come out with his side in electric form but was delighted to have experience players return.
"Getting a couple of veterans back is nice so we're lucky to get a good group back against a quality side," he said.
"Panmure are a really mature side and our kids were incredible last week, but to add a lot of our older players, it straightens us up.
"They make our younger ones walk taller so we're lucky to get them back."
Panmure coach Chris Bant confirmed the Bulldogs would take in an unchanged line-up for the match at Noorat Recreation Reserve.
Allansford, meanwhile, will inject one of its most exciting young players into the senior team for a debut on Saturday against Dennington, while also recalling an experienced head in the must-win clash.
The Cats - on the brink of breaking down the door of the Warrnambool and District league top-five if they can topple the Dogs away from home - will bring in teenager Kristofer Gristede for his first senior game, with the young midfielder coming across from Simpson this year.
Cats mentor Tim Nowell said the youngster also had the ability to play a variety of positions and had played some excellent football at reserves level.
"We're really excited for him," he said. "He's a really well-built young lad who came from Simpson.
"His form has been really good in the twos."
Nowell confirmed experienced head Travis Membrey would return to the side after being rested and would be a much-needed bigger body against the Dogs.
Young gun Lachlan Read and Dylan Chapman will both come out of the side with "little niggles", with the latter expected to be given a chance to get in some minutes in the reserves.
Nowell said Read was a vital player and while there was a slim chance he could still play on Saturday it was important he was right to go throughout the season, particularly with the role he played.
The mentor said the Cats would take in the same approach they have all season.
"We take it week by week, each week is a different challenge for us," he said.
"We won't underestimate Dennington, if we play our best we think it'll be good enough but we'll need to turn up and play our best footy.
"There's some big games coming up so there will be some changes to the ladder and we need to be as best prepared as we can and part of that is trying not to make too many changes and keep it steady but manage niggles best we can."
Dennington coach Leigh Anderson confirmed his side would blood talented winger Rory Campbell-Gavin for a senior debut, with the youngster rewarded for "strong form at junior level."
Macauley Clark comes out of the Dogs' team.
Merrivale is set to make at least two changes with important duo Jalen Porter and Jaxon Johnstone both returning for the clash against South Rovers.
Gun midfielder Porter returns for the ladder leaders in a major boost for the Tigers after missing the past two matches, while Johnstone has been one of the most impressive young players in the league this season.
The Lions could make up to five changes with several players to be giving until the last minute to prove fitness.
Alex White will return for his first game this season and play forward, with Sam Wilde and Tim Ryan also confirmed starters. Cody Mailes and Ethan Boylan have been named on the extended bench.
Coach Tim Condon confirmed Ryan Hehir and Caleb Bourke would come out with injury, while Craig Britten is unavailable and several will be last minute decisions as they battle illness.
Fourth-placed Nirranda will make some changes at the selection table as it prepares for a clash against fellow finals contender Russells Creek.
The Blues regain ex-premiership coach Brayden Harkness in a major boost, with Hugh Giblin and Jeremy Stacey also set to return at this stage.
Coach Nick Couch confirmed gun defender Matthew Lloyd would miss with a calf injury, Jared Matherson and Rhys Holwell were unavailable and Tyler Coates would miss with work commitments.
Russells Creek have lost several key names for the blockbuster clash, which will see a special Indigenous Round celebration prior to the match, with Caleb Templeton, Jyran Chatfield, Sam Alberts and Lachlan Edwards all out of the team.
Old Collegians have made several changes, meanwhile, as it looks for its first win of the season against Timboon Demons, who are also winless after six rounds.
Coach Ben van de Camp confirmed his side would make three changes, with Harry White, Will Owen and Bailey Brooks to bolster the side.
The Warriors, however lose Matthew Lenehan, Kylan Kelly and Jordan Wallace for the clash.
The Demons, who are also chasing their first win of the season, have made six changes to the team.
Co-coach Marcus Hickey returns after missing late week with soreness, while Ben Harding, Craig Dower, Charlie Trotter, Ned Deppeler, Ben Mathews and Cam McKenzie also coming back in.
Max Bond, Lewis Cunnington, Harry Whiting, Isaiah Arundell, Jack Gaut, Steven Creese and Brandon Hobbs are all out of the team.
**All teams are as supplied clubs
Russells Creek v Nirranda
Russells Creek
B: Z.Welsford, J.Edwards, D.Finlayson
HB: D.Burns, P.Brady, P.Chatfield
C: T.Wason, J.Brown, X.Short
HF: T.Smith, S.Brady, T.Boyle
F: L.MacKley, G.McLeod, S.Grinter
R: D.Morris, D.Herbertson, T.Lovett
Int: C.Mifsud, J.Chatfield, N.Onthaisong
Nirranda
B: D.Philp, L.Weel, C.Wagstaff
HB: T.Dalton, J.Stacey, R.Nutting
C: L.Cook, D.Willsher, L.Irving
HF: J.Lee, J.Primmer, H.Giblin
F: D.Lees, I.Stephens, D.Craven
R: J.Walsh, J.Willsher, J.Paulin
Int: A.Parsons, J.Irving, M.Primmer, B.Harkness
Kolora-Noorat v Panmure
Kolora-Noorat
B: J.Brooks, S.O'Connor, J.Evans
HB: O.Curran, T.McKenzie, L.Tebble
C: J.Dillon, E.Lee, J.Moloney
HF: D.Barbary, C.Scanlon
F: L.Boyd, D.Vick, P.Baker
R: B.Moloney, J.Wallace, F.Beasley
Int: C.Kavanagh, T.Henderson, M.Wyss, T.Beasley
Panmure
B: M.Colbert, J.Parsons, T.Wright
HB: Z.Reeves, L.Kew, W.Pomorin
C: L.McLeod, T.Murnane, L.Gavin
HF: W.Fleming, J.Dalton, Z.Ledin
F: B.Gedye, N.Keane, H.Turnham
R: T.Gardiner, S.Mahony, H.Searle
Int: J.Moloney, D.Meade, D.Bourke, J.Norton
Old Collegians v Timboon Demons
Old Collegians
B: S.Walker, N.Forth, J.Cust
HB: J.Creed, H.Hall, W.Owen
C: B.Brooks, J.Bateman, J.Brooks
HF: T.Kennedy, J.Lucas, N.Wallace
F: J.Zippel, J.O'Flynn, H.White
R: D.Gleeson, T.Lewis, C.Barby
Int: I.Williams, F.Williamson-Loft
Timboon Demons
B: I.Arundell, L.Alsop, L.Smith
HB: A.Hunt, S.Newey, T.Marshallsea
C: H.Whiting, O.Stansfield, B.Newey
HF: S.Harkness, D.Tribe, K.Delaney
F: H.Stansfield, J.Gaut, S.Negrello
R: M.Hickey, M.Wallace, L.Rosolin
Int: L.Gale, L.Cunnington, C.Trotter, T.Thorburn
South Rovers v Merrivale
South Rovers
B: B.Oates, C.Britten, B.Bushell
HB: R.Hehir, B.Turland, T.Harman
C: J.Bacon, D.Dews, M.Edwards
HF: T.Bishop, J.Harvey, A.Bosse
F: J.Higgins, J.Bell, C.Bourke
R: K.Lenehan, S.Williams, J.Dalton
Int: B.Goodall, B.Fedley, P.Higgins, J.Fedley
Merrivale
B: W.Lenehan, E.Barker, S.Doukas
HB: O.Watson, S.Barnes, O.Doukas
C: C.Rix, B.Hancocks, H.Owen
HF: M.Sandow, J.Johnstone, J.Brooks
F: J.Neave, D.Weir, J.Wilson
R: T.Porter, J.Porter, R.Barling
Int: L.Swayn, B.Bell, M.Hausler
Dennington v Allansford
Dennington
B: J.Dwyer, J.Keen, L.Campbell-Gavin
HB: T.Lee, T.Noonan, B.Barton
C: E.Dowd, L.Pearson, T.Noonan
HF: B.Thornton, L.McKane, D.Paton
F: N.Alexandrou, J.Hamilton, T.Duynhoven
R: J.Garner, T.Fitzgerald, B.Baker
Int: R.Campbell-Gavin, C.Remine, J.Noonan, J.Baker
Allansford
B: J.Kirkwood, B.Lee, T.Membrey
HB: A.Gordon, B.Edge, B.Hunger
C: R.Swan, T.Knowles, B.Williams
HF: C.Day, B.Bull, C.McLean
F: M.Gristede, R.Hare, F.Gleeson
R: B.Coutts, Z.Mungean, Z.Jamieson
Int: T.Mott, K.Jans, K.Gristede
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.