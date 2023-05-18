The Standard
GWV Rebels to play double-header against Gold Coast Suns Academy this weekend

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
May 18 2023 - 7:01pm
Olivia Wolter at GWV Rebels training. Picture by Anthony Brady
Olivia Wolter at GWV Rebels training. Picture by Anthony Brady

South Warrnambool talent Olivia Wolter will make her return to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls team on Sunday against the Gold Coast Suns Academy.

Nick Creely

