South Warrnambool talent Olivia Wolter will make her return to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls team on Sunday against the Gold Coast Suns Academy.
The young Rooster has been handed a recall to the side after strong performances for Emmanuel College and at club level, joining Olivia Brilliant as the other inclusion.
"To see these two players take on feedback and show resilience to continue to improve is why they are back in the team," Girls coach Sally Riley said.
Fellow south-west players in Warrnambool's Alysha Ralston and Hamilton Kangaroos' Jess Rentsch have also been named for the clash at Ikon Park, formerly Princes Park in Melbourne.
It will be the first time in five weeks the Rebels play a match in the Coates Talent League in both the boys and girls competitions.
The boys team, will be coached by Eammon Gill with David Loader away at Vic Country under 16 duties, have named a strong team for the clash against the Suns with several Hampden league players selected.
The south-west will be well represented in the match with Connor Byrne (Koroit), Harry Keast (North Warrnambool Eagles), Mitch Lloyd (Koroit), Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool), Reggie Mast (Warrnambool), Ben McGlade (Cobden), George Stevens (South Warrnambool) and Rhys Unwin (Cobden) all named in the starting line-up.
"Its great to be able to get back to normality with a full week on the track in preparation for our game on Sunday," Gill said.
"Since the break the boys have been fully immersed in their community clubs and academy programs, but to have them back on the track with so much enthusiasm has been super pleasing. We are expecting a tough game against the Suns; no doubt they will bring speed and heat to the contest."
