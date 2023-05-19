Interesting article - "$26 million funding boost" (The Standard, May 15). Thanks Ben.
Full respect to Port Fairy's need for quality drinking water. I do feel anxious that the support for a pipeline seems to ignore the environmental and, hence, human cost to increased demand on an already stressed water catchment.
Sounds a simple solution but the cost will not be money alone.
Peter Mills, Warrnambool
What would you say if I told you Australian children are going without meals because their mothers can't afford the weekly grocery shop? Or missing school because there's not enough money to put fuel in the car after paying rent?
Indeed, some mums are skipping meals almost daily, just so they can feed their young ones and keep a safe roof over their heads.
In such a 'lucky' country like Australia, this is difficult to believe, but sadly it is the reality for more and more people.
"I cannot afford to buy food for my kids sometimes and most times I go without food and have lost 40kg in the last nine months because all my money goes on keeping a roof over my kids' heads and trying to keep them in a safe place" - 55yo female supported by The Salvation Army.
This is just one of countless heartbreaking stories from across the country. Loving mothers who are going without basic essentials like food, fuel, and electricity - let alone extras like "new shoes", "school clothes", "better toothpaste", or "birthday presents" (I quote these items as they are taken directly from stories from our clients).
"When there is nothing to eat, I sell something of my own to get by that week. I get paid fortnightly so I shop when I get paid and always run out no matter how much I buy. All our mental health has declined. I try my hardest to make sure I have everything they need" - 28yo female supported by The Salvation Army.
As I read through stories from people we have supported, one word catches my attention - a 34-year-old mum says she feels like a "failure". Imagine skipping meals, giving everything you can to your children, yet thinking yourself a failure! She isn't a failure at all. She's a person doing the best they can with what they have, who needs a leg up to get through these tough times. Someone who shouldn't struggle alone.
So, considering this, I would say that we, the wider Australian community, need to take action. Let's not fail that hardworking mother.
I would ask anyone who is able to please give to this year's Red Shield Appeal. I know times are tough and money is tight, but sparing $10, or even $20 or $50, makes a pivotal difference. That gift could be the reason a child doesn't miss a meal - or a mother doesn't starve so her children can eat.
It could be the reason that nobody struggles alone - because, I think you'll agree, nobody should.
To donate to The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support from The Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58). You can also donate at any Salvos Store.
Major David Collinson, The Salvation Army
In the coming state budget, the Andrews Labor Government must reverse a decade of neglect and invest in regional communities.
We only received 13 per cent of new infrastructure in last year's state budget, despite accounting for 25 per cent of Victoria's population.
Since then, the Albanese Labor Government has cut billions of dollars out of regional programs like the successful Building Better Regions Fund, the National Water Grid, and the Regional Accelerator Program, and will introduce new taxes on food producers and the logistics sector.
Labor has no respect for regional Victoria and this is beyond the pale. In addition to the urgent funding needed for our hospitals, roads, schools, flood recovery and more, our community groups are crying out for long-awaited support.
From Red Cliffs and Donald in the north-west, to Violet Town and Seymour in the north-east, and Korumburra-Bena in the east - football and netball clubs need new and upgraded changerooms, clubrooms, courts and fields.
Other community sports facilities need investment, too, whether that's the Timmis Speedway in Mildura, the Shepparton Sports Stadium, Echuca's Victoria Park, or the Rushworth Bowls Club - or the seemingly countless others.
Then there's foreshore erosion, with communities like Loch Sport and Inverloch in need of urgent works to prevent further erosion and restore their coastlines.
And the list goes on.
There's the Myrtleford Swimming Pool, the Heathcote RSL, the Lakes Entrance Fishermen's Cooperative, the Agnes Falls Viewing Platform, and CFA and ambulance stations right across the state.
Our communities are tired of getting scraps from this Labor government. We don't ask for much, and we shouldn't have to beg for our fair share. This year's state budget must deliver for regional Victoria.
Peter Walsh MP, Leader of The Nationals, Shadow Minister for Regional Development
Anyone could be forgiven for feeling cynical when they hear the Australian Football League will officially throw its weight behind the federal government's Indigenous Voice to Parliament YES campaign - only a matter of weeks after receiving $240 million from them for the 19th AFL team to be based in Tasmania.
We have allowed professional football to become so closely intertwined with the government through taxpayer-funded sports funding that it has actually started to come at the detriment of democracy in this country.
Who does the AFL, or any of the other sporting leagues for that matter, think they are to tell their supporters who or what to vote for in an election or referendum?
AFL footballers are paid by us, the membership, tax and ticket-paying public to kick the ball and entertain us. It is not, and should never be, their role to tell us what to do at the ballot box.
I, for one - a lifelong supporter and follower of AFL football - am more inclined to boycott the game than to go along with the AFL's present politically intrusive trajectory.
It is time to end government funding of sports. If the AFL can't survive without government funding, then they should be instructed to sell the 17 AFL licenses they own to pay their bills, rather than having us - the tax-paying public - subsidising these AFL fat cats' exorbitant salaries and expenses.
Matt Eggleston, West Perth, WA
The Wilderness Society has released a report that clearly indicates Australia's nature laws are presently totally inadequate.
It may surprise many people to know Australia leads the world in mammal extinctions and that, in addition, 1400 native species - including koalas, platypus, echidnas and numbats - are classified as being at risk. This is a deplorable situation.
There is now a light at the end of the tunnel. Federal nature laws are being reformed right now. It is 20 years since Australia's nature laws have been reformed.
The federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek, has a huge task ahead of her to put together laws that will protect and not harm nature. So many ecosystems are nearing collapse.
Rampant, senseless development now rules. Our native animals are in crisis. Many Australians will be following the reforming of Australia's nature laws with intense interest and hope.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
