A visiting speech pathologist will hold a free session for new parents to debunk common myths about infant sleep.
Mia Smirnakos from The Possums Clinic will speak at the Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre on Saturday, May 20.
The centre's lactation consultant Barb Glare said there was a lot of pressure on parents to conform by maintaining a strict sleep schedule for their babies.
"When mothers are asked 'is he a good baby?', that's code for 'does he sleep a lot?'," she told The Standard.
"That makes parents feel that their baby has to sleep long periods alone at night and that's not the way it works.
"So there's a lot of stress and anxiety caused for parents because they're led to believe that babies should sleep in an unrealistic manner."
Ms Glare said searching for information online could send parents down a rabbit hole of misinformation, which Ms Smirnakos aimed to debunk in Saturday's session.
Ms Smirnakos said many parents still believed decades-old myths surrounding infant sleep.
"It came from the post-war fear of making sure your baby's in a routine," she said.
"A lot of misconceptions, wives' tales and handed down stories come from those times."
The speech pathologist said while this approach worked for some babies, it wasn't the whole story.
"Most of the time that information can work for a lot of the babies out there," she said.
"This is for mums who really need that specialised support.
"There's a lot of misinformation out there so it's just going to be a really candid discussion around supporting the mums and their health literacy."
The session will run from 12.30-2pm at the breastfeeding centre on 141 Koroit Street.
For more information, go to the breastfeeding centre's website.
