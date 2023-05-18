The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jarrod McLean has gambling charges withdrawn in Warrnambool court.

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 18 2023 - 11:28am, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Warrnambool trainer Jarrod McLean (left) and Darren Weir in the Warrnambool mounting yard at a May Race Carnival.
Former Warrnambool trainer Jarrod McLean (left) and Darren Weir in the Warrnambool mounting yard at a May Race Carnival.

The remaining two police charges involving former Warrnambool thoroughbred trainer Jarrod McLean have been dropped.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.