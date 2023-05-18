The remaining two police charges involving former Warrnambool thoroughbred trainer Jarrod McLean have been dropped.
The Office Of Public Prosecutions principal solicitor (media) Louis Andrews said the charges were withdrawn in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
He said two charges of using corrupt conduct information for betting purposes were withdrawn at a contest mention hearing in the Warrnambool court on Friday last week.
Mr Andrews said Mr McLean was was also dealt with in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on December 14 last year in relation to three charges of animal cruelty and possessing cocaine.
"The total effective sentence imposed on that occasion was a $36,000 fine, without conviction," he said.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman confirmed the charges had been dropped.
"Victoria Police can confirm all charges in relation to gambling offences have been withdrawn as part of the matter where a 42-year-old Warrnambool man was charged," she said.
The charges being dropped appear to end the long-running police investigation and prosecution.
In mid December last year former Melbourne Cup winning-trainer Darren Weir, 52, and McLean, 42, were each not convicted and fined $12,000 on each of three charges, a total of $36,000 each.
Stable hand Tyson Lee Kermond, 30, was not convicted and placed on a two-year good behaviour bond with the condition he make a $10,000 donation to the RSPCA.
They each pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to three counts of animal cruelty involving abusing three horses in the lead-up to the 2018 Melbourne Cup.
Magistrate Franz Holzer described the offending as mid-range, noting that none of the horses appeared distressed.
Weir was previously banned from racing for four years after being found with jiggers, electronic devices which could be used to shock horses during training in his bedroom.
He was eligible to apply to Racing Victoria to get his trainer's licence back earlier this year.
The prosecution case was that on October 30, 2018, Weir, McLean and Kermond were at Weir's Warrnambool stables when Weir used a jigger to shock three different horses - Red Cardinal, Yogi and Tosen Basil.
A 14-minute 42-second video was played to the court showing the three horses being shocked while they were being trained on an enclosed treadmill while Weir and McLean hit the horses with a poly pipe.
Kermond handled the horses.
Red Cardinal was shocked seven times while Tosen Basil and Yogi each appeared to be shocked nine times.
Only Red Cardinal finished up running in the Melbourne Cup.
The magistrate said in the December hearing each of the three men had exemplary records and they were shown in the October 30 footage to be involved to a greater and lesser extent during the half-hour of the offending.
Mr Holzer said it had taken a "very long time" for the cases to wind their way through the court system after Weir made an offer to plead guilty to the same charges he faced about 34 months ago.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.