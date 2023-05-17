Wanted man arrested after intense manhunt

A wanted 23-year-old man has been arrested by Warrnambool police after a month-long manhunt.
The Framlingham man was arrested by Warrnambool police on Wednesday, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Mid last week it's alleged the man was spotted in Colac heading west and then soon after in Cobden.
The police air wing was called in to assist in the search for the man.
It's believed the man was later cornered by police officers in Warrnambool's Silverton Park where a minor collision occurred involving a police vehicle and the vehicle driven by the wanted man.
The man was arrested at an address in west Warrnambool mid afternoon on Wednesday as the result of a police operation.
He is facing a total of 17 charges, including burglary and the theft of a vehicle and related offending.
He is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remanded hearing, during which police are expected to strenuously oppose bail on the grounds he will breach and is an unacceptable risk of continuing to commit crimes.
A 30-year-old Cobden woman was also arrested and charge with dishonesty offending.
It will be alleged that the woman and the wanted man were committing offences together.
She will also appear in court on Thursday and was already on bail.
