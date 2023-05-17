The Standard
Framlingham man, 23, arrested, to appear in court

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 18 2023 - 8:46am, first published 8:33am
Wanted man arrested after intense manhunt
A wanted 23-year-old man has been arrested by Warrnambool police after a month-long manhunt.

