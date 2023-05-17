MEMBER for Wannon Dan Tehan says he will continue to offer bipartisan support to ensure the Chinese trade band on cray fish is lifted.
Mr Tehan said he commended the efforts of south-west cray fisherman and the way they had dealt with "the economic coercion from China."
"They have done a remarkable job in the way they have sought to find new markets and it's absolutely commendable," he said.
"My view is that China is realising the action they took is hurting China more than it's hurting Australia and it will be wound back overtime.
"I think we've learnt a valuable lesson and we should always make sure we have as many options as we possibly can."
Mr Tehan's comments come after Warrnambool based fisherman Gary Ryan said he wasn't holding his breath that the tariffs would be lifted anytime soon.
"People can say whatever they want but words are just words, nothing happens without actions," Mr Ryan said.
"And it'll happen when it happens, but I'm not holding my breath. The most disappointing thing in this whole mess is that we're just a pawn in someone else's game. We're the collateral damage, so to speak."
Mr Ryan said the wheels continued to turn with the industry looking to get a pre-assessment for Marine Stewardship Council certification which would open up the European and North American markets.
As the former Trade Minister, Mr Tehan said he continued to take a very strong interest in Australia's relationship with China given it's importance to the Wannon electorate.
"I continue to offer my bipartisan support," he said.
"The government and opposition should work together closely."
China imposed tariffs on Australian exports including lobster, barley, beef, wine, coal and timber, after the previous federal government called for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.
Trade Minister Don Farrell recently returned from a two-day trip to China and said there had been positive momentum between the two countries.
