Wannon MP Dan Tehan has praised the resilience of south-west fisherman

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:31pm
Wannon MP Dan Tehan
Wannon MP Dan Tehan

MEMBER for Wannon Dan Tehan says he will continue to offer bipartisan support to ensure the Chinese trade band on cray fish is lifted.

Local News

