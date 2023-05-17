A blistering display from a Greater Western Victoria Rebels small forward has ensured Emmanuel College's perfect start to the school season remains intact.
Koroit young gun Connor Byrne lit up Reid Oval with a haul of six goals as Emmanuel defeated Rowville Secondary College in round two of School Sport Victoria's premier boys football competition on Wednesday, 15.7 (97) to 5.3 (33).
College mentor Chris McLaren described Byrne as an "exceptional player".
"He's so dangerous, his first two or three goals were from marks and then got some ground balls as well," he said.
"He's had a pretty busy workload with Rebels, school and club footy so we played him close to goal and try and cut down a bit of that running. He was pretty terrific.
"The boys playing lots of Rebels and senior footy, I'm mindful of them, but in school footy you've got to let them play a bit. He was very, very good."
McLaren added AFL draft prospect George Stevens was best on ground alongside Byrne, while Talor Byrne as a year 10, skipper Harry Keast and South Warrnambool's Mitch Wollermann were all standouts.
"It's a credit to George really, it would be easy for him not to play but he just sets the example and was exceptional," he said.
"Talor was brilliant as an on-baller which is great for that level of footy, Harry Keast really led the way and Mitch played a different role at centre-half back, I don't think he's ever played there before and his game suggested he could have a future in that position."
McLaren said after a slow start the boys turned things around against another high-quality Melbourne-based outfit.
"When you've got some guys playing Rebels and senior footy it'd be easy for them not to play, but the school has been driving a lot of importance on it," he said.
"It's become a real club type of atmosphere.
"The school has encouraged that and the players have really carried that through so I'm really proud of them."
