Emmanuel College remains undefeated in SSV boys competition with 64-point win against Rowville

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 17 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:30pm
GWV Rebel and Koroit's Connor Byrne kicked six for Emmanuel College on Wednesday. Picture by Adam Trafford
A blistering display from a Greater Western Victoria Rebels small forward has ensured Emmanuel College's perfect start to the school season remains intact.

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

