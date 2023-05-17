Thirteen sliders will take an icy plunge next month in an effort to raise $30,000 for those living with Motor Neuron Disease.
The brave participants have each volunteered to slide into an ice bath at the rear car park of the Allansford Hotel on June 4 to raise funds for the south west's Big Freeze.
Pub owner Dianna McLean said it was the second year the hotel had hosted the fundraising event which previously raised $18,000 for Fight MND.
"We thought we'd give it a go and it turned out to be a great success, everyone had a good time," she said.
"Last year we used the dunking machine, but this year we'll have a slide and a pool.
"It'll be an even bigger event this year where we'll incorporate the whole car park. We've also got some entertainment on the day including music and kids' activities to make it a big community event.
"Hopefully everyone comes along and has some fun."
Allansford's Mark 'Douga' White said he'd agreed to be the first to take the plunge.
"I'll probably be nervous on the day but overall I'm pretty excited and pretty eager," he said.
"I'm just happy to help out for a good cause, a lot of people out there know someone who's been taken by the beast."
That includes slider number eight, Eddie White.
"I did know someone who passed away from MND," he said.
"That's why I'm trying to bring awareness to the whole cause. It's something different - I did it last year and it was very cold.
"But I'm looking forward to it now and I reckon it'll be good."
The event will run from 11.30 to 4pm and include merchandise sales, raffles, silent auctions, a sausage sizzle, food stalls, face painting, mini golf, inflatable tee-ball and plaster painting.
Bookaar shooter Penny Smith and member for Wannon Dan Tehan will also slide this year.
Beanies supporting the cause can be purchased at service stations and at Coles supermarkets.
