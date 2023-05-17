The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Thirteen sliders to raise funds for Fight MND as part of South West's Big Freeze

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 18 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sliders Mark and Eddie White with Allansford hotel owner Dianna McLean. The three are raising money to fight Motor Neuron Disease. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Sliders Mark and Eddie White with Allansford hotel owner Dianna McLean. The three are raising money to fight Motor Neuron Disease. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Thirteen sliders will take an icy plunge next month in an effort to raise $30,000 for those living with Motor Neuron Disease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.