THE community is rallying around a Glenfyne family who are picking up the pieces after they were involved in a high-speed crash last week.
Paul Angus and his two children Harrison and Lillian were injured in the crash on Friday at Bostocks Creek.
Mr Angus' wife Misty said she received the call while she was a patient in the Camperdown hospital emergency department to say there had been an accident.
"My beautiful husband called from the car and told me they'd had a major accident but the children were OK ... he could see them and they were safe," she told The Standard.
"But he was trapped and couldn't get out. He just needed me to know that my babies were safe."
Harrison, 10, and Lillian, 7, were taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital and later airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital.
Mr Angus was airlifted from the scene to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Despite the challenges Mrs Angus said she was so grateful the three most important people in her life were alive.
"You know what, I'm not buying a lottery ticket anytime soon because I have used all of my luck without a doubt," she said.
"The kids have been discharged from the hospital which is fantastic news.
"They're sore and bruised and the mental stuff will take a lot longer because they're only little. But they're OK."
Mrs Angus said her husband suffered a broken ankle, a broken knee and there were quite a few lacerations from the broken windscreen.
"He's battered and broken but he's OK, he got really lucky with the lack of internal injuries," she said.
"It could have been so much worse. But it will be a long recovery."
Mrs Angus said it was hoped Mr Angus would be discharged on Thursday to begin his rehab at home.
The family have been heavily involved in the Cobden community with Mr Angus coaching children in the Hooked on Hockey program with the Corangamite Hockey Club and Mrs Angus has also dedicated her time to Progressing Cobden.
To support the family a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical and transport costs while Mr Angus recovers.
Mrs Angus said she had been humbled by the community support from people in Cobden and the surrounding district.
"We're blessed to live in the community we live in and when you live in a small community you give back," she said.
"For hockey, my husband is just passionate about children and team sport. My entire world and reason for being was in that car; I didn't realise though how much everyone else cared about them as well."
Mrs Angus thanked the women who helped her children immediately after the crash and the emergency services who responded.
She said the SES gave Lillian a teddy bear at the accident and it had not left her daughter's side since.
Donations can be made via the GoFundMe page www.gofundme.com/f/pass-the-hat-around-for-the-angus-family
