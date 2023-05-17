The Standard
WDCA tribunal forecasts closed hearing after senior player charged

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 17 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:21am
Tribunal decides to close hearing in long-running WDCA case
An independent tribunal has reportedly decided a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association hearing will be closed to the public and media tonight.

Andrew Thomson

