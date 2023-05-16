UPDATE, Wednesday, 7.20pm:
Brierly-Christ Church gun cricketer Nathan Murphy is fronting an independent tribunal on Wednesday night charged with sending sexualised social media messages to some junior players.
The tribunal was scheduled to start about 7.15pm at Deakin University, Warrnambool campus.
Murphy has been charged with allegedly breaching Australia Cricket's Looking After Our Kids code of behaviour policy.
The three-man independent tribunal on Wednesday decided to close the hearing to members of the public and the media.
A last-minute in-person application for the hearing to be open to the media was rejected.
That followed a similar decision on a detailed submission sent to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association general manager Nick Ansell, which was forwarded to tribunal chairman Richard Ridgewell.
A group of five Brierly supporters attended the hearing in support of Murphy, entering Deakin University at about 7pm.
Details of the tribunal hearing outcome are expected to be available on Thursday morning.
Earlier: An independent tribunal has reportedly decided a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association hearing will be closed to the public and media tonight.
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell alerted The Standard on Tuesday night there would be a tribunal hearing on Wednesday from 7.15pm at Deakin University.
It's understood the hearing will deal with a long-running investigation into allegations a senior player sent sexualised social media messages to some junior players.
On Wednesday morning The Standard was told the independent tribunal had decided tonight's hearing would be closed to the public and media.
The Standard has requested contact details for the tribunal chairman to make a submission that it is in the interests of openness and transparency to have an open hearing.
If it is not possible for The Standard to make a submission to the chairman, the publication will attempt to make a submission to the tribunal panel members before the matter is heard tonight.
None of the junior players involved would be identified.
The Warrnambool court regularly hears similar matters revolving around the alleged misuse of social media in an open court which are the subject of media reports.
Mid-last month Cricket Victoria handed back carriage of the investigation to the WDCA, which has now charged the Brierly cricket club player/official player and scheduled the tribunal hearing.
A report from the WDCA was forwarded to CV in March.
Mid-last month a WDCA spokesman said Cricket Victoria had decided the investigation was a local matter and it would be referred back to the WDCA to be dealt with appropriately.
Merrivale Cricket Club requested an investigation on January 16 this year, providing six screenshots of messages to the WDCA - four allegedly depicted the senior player making explicit comments, while another is claimed to be an intimate image.
That was almost a year after allegations were raised by the club.
A Brierly-Christ Church Cricket Club player/official has voluntarily stood down after the investigation process was launched.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.