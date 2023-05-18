Warrnambool's own Eurovision-style concert is back by popular demand and it promises to be a cultural extravaganza.
The Warrnavision fund-raising concert, to be held on Saturday night, will feature musical performances, with each act representing a different country.
One of the event MCs Leon Senchenko said there would be 15 performances including groups, solo and duets with a "really good variety of countries being represented".
Countries include France, Greenland, Ireland, Iceland, Republic Of Georgia, Azerbaijan, England, Canada, USA, Canada, New Zealand, Wales, Spain, Scotland, South Africa, Holland and Ukraine.
Mr Senchenko said there would be a range of performances across a broad spectrum of musical styles and influences.
"Most of the artists have chosen to perform a song with meaning to the country they've chosen," Mr Senchenko said.
"Some are going to be in different languages which is quite exciting. Some people who have a heritage or background are choosing to really embrace their culture and put it on display."
Audience members vote by donating money to their favourite artist or 'country' on the night, with the Warrnavision 2023 title to be awarded to the country with the most money collected via cash donations or online through Eventbrite.
Audience members are also encouraged dress in their "craziest" Eurovision-style outfit with prizes awarded for the best dressed.
Proceeds from last year's sell-out event went towards Warrnambool-based Ukraine fund-raising efforts.
This year organisers have opted to support a south-west charity, the Warrnambool and District Community Hospice to support families to care for loved ones in their final stage of life.
"Last year we raised about $6000 for a maternity hospital in Kyiv and so by popular demand everyone decided to put the event on again which is a really fun thing to be involved in," he said.
Mr Senchenko said the inaugural volunteer-run event was full of community spirit and hoped for a similar atmosphere this year.
"Everyone pitched in and didn't really know what to expect and it was an absolutely cracking night with fantastic laughs," he said. "The audience got right behind it. We've got a best-dressed audience member prize again this year. It was a really good positive vibe.
"(Last year) we were thrilled we had a full house at the bowls club and we're certainly hoping for the same again this year."
Warrnavision is on Saturday, May 20, at the City Memorial Bowls Club in Cramer Street.
Limited tickets available. Bookings recommended. Doors open 6.30pm, concert from 7pm. Tickets available online via Eventbrite.
