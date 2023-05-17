WORKSHOPS: Songrise, singing sessions, St Brigid's, Crossley, 2pm-4pm, concert with Seaside Singers, Third Age Singers and participants, 5pm-6pm, workshop Sunday at Mozart Hall, 10am-noon.
SHOW: Get Rhythm - A Tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter, Lighthouse Theatre, from 7.30pm.
FUNDRAISER: Warrnavision concert, City Memorial Bowls, doors 6.30pm, show 7pm-10pm.
ART: Life drawing, Arrandoovong Homestead, Branxholme, 2pm-4pm.
REPAIRS: Port Fairy Repair Cafe, Port Fairy Community House, 10am-noon.
FOOTBALL: Warrnambool and District league, Russells Creek v Nirranda, Mack Oval, from 2.20pm. Hampden league, Terang Mortlake v South Warrnambool, Terang Recreation Reserve, from 2pm.
TRIALS: Australian Open 2024 ballkid squad for children aged 12-15 years, Port Fairy Tennis Club, from 11am.
BABIES: Understanding Your Baby's Sleep with Mia Smirnakos, Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre, 12.30pm-2pm.
MUSIC: Christo Rook, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Irish music session, Kirkstall Hotel, from 2.30pm. Johnny Doyle, City Memorial Bowls Club, 1pm-5pm. Guitar, fiddle, violin, mandolin workshops for youth with Xani Kolac, Terang Courthouse, 4pm-6pm.
BIRDS: Hooded plover conservation workshop, Port Fairy Community House, 10am-1pm.
WEDDING: Warrnambool Bridal Expo, Matilda Room at the Warrnambool Racing Club, 10am-1pm.
CIRCUS: Common Dissonance, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 7.30pm-8.30pm.
FORUM: Health In A Changing Climate, Lighthouse Theatre, 9am-5pm.
COMEDY: HPAC, from 7.30pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
