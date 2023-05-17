The Standard
Warrnavision European style concert raising funds for Warrnambool and District

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 18 2023 - 3:22pm, first published May 17 2023 - 10:55am
The Warrnavision song contest fundraiser returns in 2023, this time supporting the Warrnambool and District Community Hospice.
SATURDAY

WORKSHOPS: Songrise, singing sessions, St Brigid's, Crossley, 2pm-4pm, concert with Seaside Singers, Third Age Singers and participants, 5pm-6pm, workshop Sunday at Mozart Hall, 10am-noon.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

