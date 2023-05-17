The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Two Holden sports wagons stolen from Colac car yard, police seek information

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 17 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stolen grey Holden sports wagon was captured on security cameras at the Camperdown BP service station filling up early Tuesday morning.
The stolen grey Holden sports wagon was captured on security cameras at the Camperdown BP service station filling up early Tuesday morning.

A grey Holden sports wagon stolen from a Colac car yard has been captured on security camera footage filling up at a Camperdown service station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.