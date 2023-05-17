A grey Holden sports wagon stolen from a Colac car yard has been captured on security camera footage filling up at a Camperdown service station.
Two expensive Holden sports wagons, worth more than $130,000, were stolen from the Colac Motor Group overnight on Monday.
Detective Senior Constable Mick Palmer, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said a statewide alert had been put out for the vehicles.
The sports wagons were parked at the businesses on Princes Highway Colac west.
One was a white 2017 Holden VF SSV Redline sports wagon valued at $68,000 with registration plate number CHR-118.
The second was a grey 2017 Holden SSV RE Redline sports wagon valued at $64,000 with registration plate number 1MD-8TA.
Detective Senior Constable Palmer said the grey vehicle was seen at the Camperdown BP service station about 5.30pm Tuesday.
Petrol valued at $30 was put into the vehicle and paid for by the driver.
There was also an unconfirmed sighting of the white vehicle in the Ballarat area and it's believed that vehicle was travelling in the company of a large American-style utility.
It's believed the Colac Motor Group had been targeted because of the sports wagons in the lot.
"We are requesting that anyone who sees either of these vehicles to immediately contact the Colac CIU (5232 8296) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," Detective Senior Constable Palmer said.
"I understand that the Colac Motor Group is now looking at and considering an upgrade to their security systems."
