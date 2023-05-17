The region's wedding industry has rebounded with demand for its services being described as "extraordinary".
Warrnambool Bridal Expo organiser Jessica Griffey said couples were planning weddings for the upcoming 2023/24 season and into 2024/25, with demand plateauing after a rush when pandemic restrictions were lifted.
"The COVID backlog has certainly reduced," Mrs Griffey said. "There's a high demand still but we're seeing a lot of newcomers to the wedding supplier scene, which is really encouraging.
"The local demand for these services is just extraordinary and it's great to see local couples supporting local businesses."
She said wedding planning could be overwhelming for couples unsure of what they needed and the expo was a "one-stop shop" for inspiration and to see what was available locally across a range of price points.
"There are varying wedding trends at the moment when it comes to styling with a lot of neutral tones, particularly black and white themes, but also some really lovely, soft colour palettes of light blue, terracotta, dusty pinks and sage green and vibrant combinations of yellow, oranges and pinks."
She said decor items such as arch backdrops, personalised neon lights, curved bars, wedding favour seating charts, drink toppers and audio guest books were "all the rage".
"A number of exhibitors will be displaying these items which we're really excited about," she said.
It's on at the Warrnambool Racecourse, Sunday May 21, from 10am to 1pm. Tickets to be pre-purchased online via Eventbrite.
