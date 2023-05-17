The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Kane Cornes set for MDFL appearance with Moyston Willaura on May 20

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kane Cornes will lace up his boots for the first time since 2017 on Saturday, May 20 for the Moyston-Willaura Pumas as part of the Carlton Draft. Picture supplied.
Kane Cornes will lace up his boots for the first time since 2017 on Saturday, May 20 for the Moyston-Willaura Pumas as part of the Carlton Draft. Picture supplied.

Kane Cornes played 300 games in the AFL for Port Adelaide but is "a bit nervous about it" ahead of his Carlton Draft appearance for the Moyston-Willaura Pumas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.