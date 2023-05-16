The Standard
Terang man, 37, pleads guilty to more theft charges

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 17 2023 - 9:48am, first published 8:42am
Habitual thief to serve another seven days in prison
A regular Warrnambool offender has been jailed for seven days after a magistrate described the ongoing offending as "begging to return to prison".

Andrew Thomson

