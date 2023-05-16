Habitual thief to serve another seven days in prison

A regular Warrnambool offender has been jailed for seven days after a magistrate described the ongoing offending as "begging to return to prison".
James Pill, 37, of Terang, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday to five charges - two counts of theft and breaching bail and a single count of possessing cannabis.
He was arrested by Warrnambool police at 1.45am Tuesday morning.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Pill's most recent appearances in court all resulted in jail terms.
"He's begging to return to prison. He just keeps stealing," he said, adding Pill's recent sentences were for 42 days in jail, six months' imprisonment and two months in jail.
Police alleged that at 12.25am on April 22 Pill attended a Liquorland outlet on the Hopkins Highway where he put a bottle of fireball whiskey down his pants, worth $48, before leaving the store without paying.
At 4.55am on April 24 Pill entered the Apco service station concealed chocolates and Red Bull cans worth $69 in his jacket and left the store.
Both times he was captured offending on security cameras.
When interviewed about the offending, Pill made frank admissions and he was on bail at the time of the offending.
He has a lengthy criminal history, mostly for offences of dishonesty.
Lawyer Jacqui Joseph said her client did not recall any of the offending.
"He has a significant issue with ice," she said.
"He uses, gets stupid ideas into his head and undertakes various forms of offending.
"He has not engaged with treatment services and the cycle of offending keep happening."
Ms Joseph said Pill's mother was unwell, causing her son to be depressed.
"He also has alcohol issues. He has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and a short jail term is appropriate."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.