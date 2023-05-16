A Portland man has been warned any further alleged offending will result in him being remanded in custody after appearing in court on Tuesday.
Last week Portland police raided Rocky Harrison's home in Edgar Street and allegedly found weapons including a taser, a dagger and an imitation firearm.
The 30-year-old was arrested, interviewed and charged with weapons offences before appearing in court and being released on bail.
He was already on bail after previously being charged with weapons offences, including possession of a firearm.
He then failed to appear in the Warrnambool court on Monday, saying he had no way of getting there, but did appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Police told the court Mr Harrison had seven briefs of evidence listed before the court and four of those had been resolved to pleas of guilty in the koori division of the magistrates courts on June 27.
There was a new brief of evidence served on Mr Harrison last week involving his new weapons charges.
Those charges have not been resolved and will go to a summary case conference for discussion, with the remaining briefs, before also coming back to court on June 27.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge warned Mr Harrison he was close to being held in custody while he went through the legal process.
"You are sailing close to the wind in relation to being remanded in custody. It's alleged some of these matters have occurred while you were on bail," he said, before adjourning all the matters to the scheduled hearing in late June.
Long-time senior journalist
