Old Collegians defender Jarryd Cust understands Saturday's clash with Timboon Demons is a good opportunity for the Warriors to register their first victory of the season.
The Warriors and the Demons have endured challenging starts to their Warrnambool and District league campaigns, with both sides win-less after six rounds.
Cust, 22, said there was belief amongst his youthful side it could prevail.
"I'm not too sure how it's going to go but hopefully everything will gel together and we'll get the job done," he said.
The Warriors most recent win came in round 15 last year against Dennington however Cust has faith the tide will turn eventually.
"We've been working towards something, we had a good team meeting last week and I feel like things have turned around a little bit after that and we're on the right track now," he said.
"It's just about learning each week I guess.
"But if we can improve towards next year that would be good.
"If we keep this young core group together and hopefully do a bit of good recruiting in the off-season things will go our way next year probably."
The unassuming backman, who has been with the Warriors since juniors, also believes stronger numbers on the pre-season track will aid the side in its quest to rise up the ladder.
Regardless of the side's current standing, he wouldn't want to ply his trade anywhere else.
"I've been here a long time, he said.
"I love it."
"It's a good group of people and good support."
On a personal note, Cust has produced a strong individual start to the season.
The back-pocket/flanker, in his third year of senior football, has been named in his side's best players three times from six games.
He said he is becoming more accustomed to the level.
"It's definitely better than last season," he said on his form.
"I'm improving, that's all that matters.
"Every week I just gain more confidence playing seniors and (understanding) the right things to do and what not to do," he said.
As for refining his own game, fitness is a focus for Cust.
"I want to be as fit as I can next year and maybe work on a few more defensive things," he said.
"Not letting as many easy goals get by."
