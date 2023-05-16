The Standard
Old Collegians defender Jarryd Cust believes the tide will eventual turn for the WDFNL club

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 16 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 7:30pm
Jarryd Cust has enjoyed a strong start to the season for Old Collegians. Picture by Matt Hughes
Jarryd Cust has enjoyed a strong start to the season for Old Collegians. Picture by Matt Hughes

We've been working towards something, we had a good team meeting last week and I feel like things have turned around a little bit after that and we're on the right track now.

- Jarryd cust

Old Collegians defender Jarryd Cust understands Saturday's clash with Timboon Demons is a good opportunity for the Warriors to register their first victory of the season.

