It's been a testing 11-month period for Footscray VFL player Angus Bade who is finally rediscovering his passion for football.
The 20-year-old Warrnambool export admitted to falling out of love with the game in his final year of high school in 2021 but was just starting to enjoy it again when injury struck in July last year.
Bade, with five games for the Bulldogs under his belt, sustained stress fractures in his foot and spent the following 10 months rehabilitating on the sidelines.
The former Greater Western Victoria Rebel returned for Redan in round one of this year's Ballarat Football league and on Sunday made his long-awaited comeback for the Bulldogs against Werribee.
Bade, reinvigorated and grateful to be playing football again, said it had been a "long journey" to get back into the VFL side.
"It was a massive learning curve getting injured last year and being out for so long," he told The Standard.
"You hear stories about a lot of other blokes doing ACLs and things like that. The amount of resilience that sort of stuff builds to come back 10 or 12 months later is crazy really.
"It's all in your head because you know at the end of the day things are going to get better and if you do everything right you are going to get back to playing footy and get back to 100 per cent. Especially at the age I am, I'm only 20 so I've got everything ahead of me really."
The ex-Vic Country representative said he was "pretty much back to 100 per cent".
"I mean obviously the first few games I was blowing a bit and pushing through but that's always going to happen after you're out for a long time," he said.
"I'm just really glad to be back playing footy and even just training again, getting into a routine and what not."
In his return game for Footscray, Bade had eight touches, rotating between his preferred position of full-back and full-forward.
The Bulldogs ultimately lost the game by 34 points.
"It wasn't my best game of footy I've ever played," Bade said.
"I think at the moment, just where I'm at, I think I've just got to play my role especially down at Footscray which I think I did enough of on the weekend.
"I feel like I can build now from where I'm at especially if I keep getting a game with them."
The former Ballarat Grammar student enjoyed his move to the attacking end but wasn't expecting it.
"I went to full-forward after half-time which was interesting because I've only just started playing forward this year for the four games that I've played in Ballarat," he said.
"I think it was a bit unplanned for both my coach and Footscray and myself. I didn't know I was going forward until the half-time break.
"I was pretty excited to be doing that really and fullback's a great spot but I don't mind changing it up every now and then."
Now Bade is focused on developing his skills in his new position.
"I think that's one of my bigger goals anyways is to build that forward craft and work on my goalkicking and little things like that," he said.
Five other players with south-west connections played VFL games across the weekend; Marcus Herbert (Geelong, 20 disposals), Mark Marriott (Geelong, 24 hit-outs), Tom Feely (Geelong, 14 disposals), Toby McMullin (GWS, two goals, 15 disposals) and Josh Chatfield (Footscray, 12 disposals).
