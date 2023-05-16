Portland Tigers young gun Heidi Jones believes the tide is turning for her open grade side despite a winless start to the season.
A combination of factors, including injuries and unavailability have challenged the fabric of Ellen Zeunert's group and the club itself with an open grade forfeit this season.
But the 19-year-old goalie, one of the brightest prospects in the Hampden league, told The Standard genuine resolve was being built with a win not far from fruition after several competitive performances.
"There have been a lot of positives and negatives so far this season," she said.
"We've been pretty happy with a lot of our games so far, considering a lot of things."
The childcare worker said she'd enjoyed the challenge of taking on an important role in the attacking end in just her second season of open grade.
"I feel like I've definitely got a lot stronger, you have to be in that goal circle," she said.
"There's some stronger bodies you come against, I've done a lot of work to get myself stronger so I'm pretty happy with my season so far.
"I'm definitely not getting as nervous coming up against teams like Cobden and South Warrnambool now, I'm feeling a lot more confident stepping up being the main goalie in the ring."
On the big stage is where the impressive teenager has shone most this season, capping off an electric 31-goal Anzac Day performance against Hamilton Kangaroos with the coveted best on ground medal in a losing cause.
While she admitted securing the four points would have made the recognition all the more sweeter, it filled her with pride to step up and deliver.
"I was pretty stoked to win it, I was pretty happy to be honest," she said.
"I've never got the medal before and to come off a loss and get it made me feel over the moon. It felt great to get that honour.
"It was the Anzac game we had two go down which shuffled some positions around, so it was a tougher work load for all of us but for me personally I was able to step up in that goal ring which felt great."
