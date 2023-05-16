Fears of a potential collapse have prompted authorities to partially close one of the Great Ocean Road's premier tourist attractions - the Loch Ard Gorge steps.
The steps that lead down to the beach and cave have been fenced off and specialists are being brought in to assess the geotechnical risk.
Parks Victoria area chief ranger Michael Smith said that an inspection at Loch Ard Gorge following a rock fall had found a crack in the cliff face, overlooking the beach access steps.
"As a result we've closed the steps while we assess the risk - a collapse could cause serious injuries, and even deaths, if people were in the area," Mr Smith said.
"As a responsible land manager we have to take a safety-first approach and close access when there's a known risk of a landslide or cliff collapse.
"Please respect the closure and don't put yourself at risk by trying to go down the steps."
Parks Victoria has promised to keep the community updated on the situation as it progresses.
It is the third closure in recent months with The Arch still off limits to visitors more than a year after it was temporarily shut over safety fears when a large crack was noticed in the concrete walkway.
Temporary fencing still blocks access and the tourist sign has been covered over.
It is unclear if, or when, it will reopen.
In November, a popular Peterborough beach was closed over fears that a rock column was in danger of immediate collapse.
Specialist teams were brought in to manually bring it down in January so Wild Dog Cove could be reopened.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
