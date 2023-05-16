The Standard
Part of the popular Loch Ard Gorge has closed to tourists over safety fears

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 2:58pm
The Loch Ard Gorge steps have been closed.
The Loch Ard Gorge steps have been closed.

Fears of a potential collapse have prompted authorities to partially close one of the Great Ocean Road's premier tourist attractions - the Loch Ard Gorge steps.

