Camperdown police is seeking information from the public on a man who may have been missing since April.
Victoria Police have released a statement seeking information on the whereabouts of Damien, a 47-year-old Skipton man, who last spoke to family and friends on April 30.
"Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition," police said.
"His disappearance is out of character.
"It's believed he may have travelled to the Sydenham area."
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Camperdown Police Station on 5593 1000.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
