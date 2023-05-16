The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Camperdown police seeking information on missing Skipton man

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camperdown police are seeking information on 47-year-old Skipton man Damien, who last spoke to family and friends on April 30, 2023. Picture supplied by Victoria Police
Camperdown police are seeking information on 47-year-old Skipton man Damien, who last spoke to family and friends on April 30, 2023. Picture supplied by Victoria Police

Camperdown police is seeking information from the public on a man who may have been missing since April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.