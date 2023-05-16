The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Ally Barker enjoying rapid rise with Panmure A grade netball side

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ally Barker was again influential for Panmure's A grade side on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Ally Barker was again influential for Panmure's A grade side on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Panmure's Ally Barker has grabbed her unlikely A grade opportunity with both hands and isn't relinquishing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.