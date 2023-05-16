Panmure's Ally Barker has grabbed her unlikely A grade opportunity with both hands and isn't relinquishing.
The 20-year-old played the opening three rounds in B grade before she bypassed A reserve and was elevated to the top level for a round four debut.
Since then she has featured in all three games, making herself at home in the Bulldogs' talented mid-court.
"It's been a really good opportunity and the girls have been so welcoming and so supportive," Barker said of her time in A grade.
"So it's been a pretty easy transition.
"The standard's very different, it's very quick but it's been not too bad because of all the players, they've just been really helpful. The first game I was pretty nervous but I've gotten used to it."
Barker is doing more than just making up the numbers for the Bulldogs, earning selection in the best players in all three appearances. All this for a genuine Warrnambool and District league premiership contender and it begs the question how she wasn't playing earlier.
Still, Barker said she wasn't expecting the initial call-up.
"I didn't stay for dinner on a Thursday night and my coach rung me and next minute Bec (Mitchell), the A grade coach is on the phone asking if I was up for an A grade game and I was pretty shocked," she said.
Mitchell was glowing in praise for Barker following Saturday's clash with Russells Creek.
"She's a little darkhorse but she runs very fast and talks to the girls," she said.
"She's definitely a vocal one and definitely handy. She got one of our best (on Saturday), she trains really hard and listens to me and brings it into the game day."
Barker, a Cobden junior, is playing her third season at the Bulldogs after joining the club ahead of the cancelled 2020 campaign.
She loves the environment at the club and also has family links there, with step-brother Louis Kew vice captain of the senior football side.
The Ballarat-based university student would love to see her side seal a grand final berth in a few months' time but isn't placing too much pressure on herself.
"Just to play my part in the team, just whatever the team needs and just perform the best I can," she said of her individual aims.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
