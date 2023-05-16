Finding his feet back home and relishing playing with a youthful and energetic playing group, Allansford midfielder Brad Williams has found his "spark" for football again.
The 30-year-old recently moved back to Warrnambool for work and family reasons after being in Geelong for several years, naturally linking up with the Cats to play his football again as it's a place dear to his heart and with fond memories attached to it.
The Duggan Civil excavator driver played for Allansford between 2014 and 2017, before stints with Kolora-Noorat and several seasons with Geelong Amateur in the AFL Barwon competition, albeit with injuries preventing him from playing a lot of football.
"The main reason I moved back is I've got a daughter down here as well and she starts school next year," he told The Standard.
"I always loved playing for Allansford four or five years ago and when I made the decision to move home, it all kind of fell into place with my footy.
"I got onto (coach) Tim (Nowell) and when I spoke to him I decided within the week it was an easy move for me personally. I obviously didn't know much about the club moving back because when I left there was a lot of older sort of guys playing, it's changed quite a bit."
The midfielder has been a cornerstone of the Cats' rapid improvement in the Warrnambool and District league which sees them on the cusp of breaking into the top-five.
He said while it was pleasing to contribute on-field, it was a thrill watching the emergence of young players at the club and providing a voice to bounce off.
"There's such a young group and I've been really surprised with how we've gone. I've tried to add to that in my own way and the club's really got itself going," he said.
"I've come off years of injury and I'm getting older so for me it's about being a mentor, it's probably how I see my role.
"It's handy getting my hands on it as much as I can and having an impact but to see some of these guys like Lachy Read, Flynn Gleeson, those kinds of guys and give them belief they are good enough to play senior footy is the biggest thing for me.
"I've also done a lot of mental health work which took away from footy a bit in the past and now I've done that work and I'm on the better side of it, I've found that spark again and I'm really enjoying my footy.
"I just want these guys to enjoy their footy and that is what will make you a better player."
Spending more time in the midfield has seen the experienced campaigner, who spent his younger years at Koroit, provide a steadying influence and a layer of class to a talented side.
"That was the biggest thing coming across, I wanted to play that role and challenge myself," he said of playing in the midfield.
"I did a big pre-season with Grovedale in Geelong, they accommodated me so well which I really appreciate and getting a GFL (Geelong Football League) pre-season has helped me fitness wise.
"I want to play that role and then drift forward as well so it's been great so far."
Ahead of a clash against Dennington on Saturday, with a win likely to propel the Cats into the top-five after seven rounds, Williams said the group was focused on what it could control with four sides currently sitting on 16 points in what he believed was a beautifully poised league.
"It's a really good competition at the minute, you can certainly feel it," he said.
"We are trying not to let the sides around us or above us get the better of us, we'll take it week by week and work on what we can and Tim's really good at that with the boys.
"It's about taking the things to work on and not just focus on the negatives."
