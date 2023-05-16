The $7.5 million revamp of Warrnambool's new golf clubrooms is in full swing with a promising start to its fundraising targets.
And as the construction of the facility with its sweeping panoramic views of the coastal course takes shape, excitement is building.
Inflation did send the cost of the project above expectations, and city councillors will next month be asked to decide on whether to go guarantor for a loan the club plans to take out to cover any shortfall.
Funding for the project is about $1 million short - and an extra $1 million if you include contingency and some extra furnishings.
The club hopes to cover most of the shortfall through its private and public fundraising campaigns, but in the meantime will need to take out a loan to cover the bills.
And because the facility is on Crown Land, it needs the council to go guarantor - something the council has done for community groups in the past at no cost to the council.
Construction has reached the half way point with the new facility on track to be open in January 2024.
Warrnambool Golf Club manager Ashlee Scott said excitement was building around the project.
"Now that we've got the structure up, we've got glass coming in, the steel work is done and the roof is on, definitely the members and certainly the visitors that are visiting our course have got this real sense of excitement and achievement that it's happening," she said.
"It's only about six months away from being able to enjoy the space."
Ms Scott said they were in the private phase of the fundraising campaign with a public phase to start within months.
How much the club would need to borrow depended on the outcome of its fundraising campaign. She said they were confident they would "get there" and complete the project.
Ms Scott said they had set fundraising targets and they were already more than halfway to their June target.
"That's a great result of our fundraising committee and shows that people are seeing the real benefits of what this community facility is going to provide," she said.
But she said they would need to take out a loan in the short-term.
"We're hoping that we will have the capacity to pay off a lot of that finance. Unfortunately we will need to take out a loan from the bank because we won't realise the full extent of our fundraising until the project is complete," Ms Scott said.
"Once the fundraising campaign has been exhausted, then we'll know how much of the loan we've got left to pay."
Architect Mathew Morse said the design was based on a response to the landscape and aimed to maximise the views while dealing with the weather.
"It's not a run-of-the-mill design, that's for sure," Mr Morse said.
The building features sweeping curves and panorama of glass windows which offers views across the course from the moment you enter the building.
Ms Scott said the building will also include a virtual golf studio which simulates golf indoors on different courses while tracking your swing.
"That gives us the flexibility to be able to actually continue golf tuition on days where we aren't able to do that outside because of weather," she said.
"It's just an additional source of revenue...which we can further invest back onto the course."
The function space features panorama views. "It's a big space. The function area will have a capacity for about 200 people to be seated, the lounge/cafe is around 60 people," Ms Scott said.
There will also be seating outside on the balcony.
"We'll definitely have greater capacity than the old clubhouse did," Ms Scott said.
"We're almost there and when it open it's going to be fantastic.
Club president Paul Blain said the facility would benefit the whole community.
"The community is going to be able to utilise it, and it's going to be a great space for functions," he said.
He said it would draw a lot more tourism to the region.
Ms Scott said it was not a facility that was just for club members but would be open for the whole community to enjoy and utilise.
Modus Construction's Lee Haberfield said they had been able to use a lot of local labour in the construction of the facility.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
