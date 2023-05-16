The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

$7.5m Warrnambool golf club revamp in full swing

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 16 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Architect Mathew Morse, builder Lee Haberfield of Modus Construction and golf club president Paul Blain at the new golf clubrooms which are under construction.
Architect Mathew Morse, builder Lee Haberfield of Modus Construction and golf club president Paul Blain at the new golf clubrooms which are under construction.

The $7.5 million revamp of Warrnambool's new golf clubrooms is in full swing with a promising start to its fundraising targets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.