South West Coast MP Roma Britnell has escalated a war of words over a proposed Garvoc wind farm, accusing the state government of ignoring the community and suggesting the government should relinquish its power to approve renewable energy projects.
Ms Britnell said the Victorian Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny should show more respect to south-west residents by engaging with them on how to deal with the growing number of wind farms in the region.
"The South West Coast is already saturated with wind turbines, and there are other parts of Victoria less populated and more suitable to this type of development," she said.
"We all acknowledge the importance of renewable energy as part of Victoria's energy combination, but not all renewable energy needs to be based in South West Coast."
Research has shown south-west Victoria is one of the best places in the country to produce electricity from wind turbines because of its windy climate and proximity to high-power transmission lines. As a result the area contains an outsize proportion of the wind farms in the state and is likely to end up hosting hundreds more over the coming decades.
The issue has become a sore point for local government, which fields complaints from locals but doesn't have any decision-making power over whether wind projects are approved. The proposed Swansons Lane Wind Farm in Garvoc has become a lightning rod for discontent because its developers didn't advise the councils or local community before submitting its planning application to the state government.
The developer told The Standard it had decided to delay consultation until after submitting the initial application because in recent years activists had tried to "game the system" when they were given advance warning of a proposed project by submitting cynical planning applications to complicate the wind farm approval process.
Ms Britnell said the Garvoc project "seriously impacts on our right to farm" the prime dairy country. While there is no evidence cattle are affected by wind turbines, some locals are deeply concerned about their ability to build on land affected by planning overlays around the border of the project.
The state government's ambition to get 50 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 means there will need to be many more wind and solar farms around the state in the near future. Ms Britnell said the government's need for new renewable energy projects conflicted with its power to approve such projects.
"How can the Government make a rational and merits based decision when its prime motivation is to meet its own renewable energy targets?" she said.
"This is a conflict of interest. The Minister for Planning must refer this application to the Moyne and Corangamite Shires."
