The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South West Coast MP Roma Britnell attacks state government over wind farms

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell says the state government should relinquish its decision-making power over wind farm projects and leave it to local government. Picture by Anthony Brady
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell says the state government should relinquish its decision-making power over wind farm projects and leave it to local government. Picture by Anthony Brady

South West Coast MP Roma Britnell has escalated a war of words over a proposed Garvoc wind farm, accusing the state government of ignoring the community and suggesting the government should relinquish its power to approve renewable energy projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.