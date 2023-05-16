The Standard
Two Holden sports wagons stolen from Colac car dealer

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 16 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 11:45am
A white 2017 Holden VF SSV Redline sports wagon with registration plate number CHR-118 was stolen from Colac overnight. The vehicle is similar to this - which is a file image.
Two expensive Holden sports wagons, worth more than $130,000, were stolen from the Colac Motor Group overnight on Monday.

Andrew Thomson

